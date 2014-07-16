FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lower beef prices pull down CME live cattle futures
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 16, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Lower beef prices pull down CME live cattle futures

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures sagged on Wednesday after wholesale beef prices turned lower late Tuesday following a spike earlier in the day, traders said.

* At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), August was down 0.675 cent at 147.900 cents per lb, and October fell 0.625 cent to 151.225.

* Tuesday afternoon’s wholesale price for choice beef was down 61 cents per hundredweight (cwt) from Monday at $250.53. Select beef fell 96 cents to $243.46, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

* Beef demand typically wanes after the Fourth of July holiday as warmer weather curbs consumer appetites for heavier meals.

* The possible slowdown in beef demand and the long-awaited seasonal supply increase might pressure prices for market-ready, or cash, cattle this week.

* Cash cattle bids in Texas and Kansas were at $152 per cwt versus $158 asking prices from sellers, said feedlot sources. Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains sold at $155 to $156 per cwt.

* On Tuesday, the CME said it is in the initial stage of considering whether to shorten electronic livestock market trading hours.

* FEEDER CATTLE - August dropped 1.600 cents per lb to 209.925, and September was 1.450 cents lower at 210.375.

* CME feeder cattle felt pressure from profit-taking, higher corn prices and lower live cattle futures.

* LEAN HOGS - August was down 0.475 cent at 130.250 cents, and October was at 115.500 cents, down 0.450.

* CME hogs moved lower on profit-taking in response to Tuesday’s weak prices for hogs at heavier weights, traders said.

* USDA data showed the Tuesday afternoon average hog price in the Iowa/Minnesota market down 51 cents per cwt from Monday to $132.18.

* On Wednesday, separate government data showed hog weights in Iowa/Minnesota for the week ended last Saturday averaged 285.5 lb, up 1.3 lbs from the week before and up 13.5 lbs from a year earlier.

* Packers have cut kills and allowed bigger hogs to offset production losses in the wake of the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus.

* Cooler than normal temperatures in the Midwest for this time of year and less-costly feed is conducive for making hogs heavier quickly, an analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.