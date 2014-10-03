CME live, feeder cattle futures post record highs

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures hit a record high for a third straight day on Friday, supported by improved wholesale beef prices that backed expectations for steady to firm cash prices, traders said.

* At 8:58 a.m. CDT (1358 GMT), October was up 0.425 cent per lb to 163.275 cents, and December was at 167.100 cents, 0.300 cent higher.

* Thursday afternoon’s choice wholesale beef price was up 31 cents per hundredweight (cwt) from Wednesday to $238.45. Select gained 15 cents to $227.33, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Packers needing cattle might have raised prices for beef at wholesale to help offset possibly paying steady to better money for supplies this week, an analyst said.

* However, other processors will cut slaughters and rely on cattle contracted against the futures market to resist high-priced cattle and recoup lost margins, he said.

* Last week, market-ready, or cash, cattle in Nebraska traded at $157 to $159 per cwt, with light sales of $158 in Kansas, according to the USDA.

* Monday is the first notice day for deliveries, which at times prompted investors to sell the October contract and simultaneously buy deferred months in a trading strategy known as bear spreads.

* FEEDER CATTLE - October at 242.150 cents, up 1.050 cents, and November 1.575 cents higher at 241.650 cents.

* CME feeder cattle extended their record streak into a sixth session, with help from buy stops and live cattle futures buying.

* Traders cited the exchange’s feeder cattle index for Oct. 1 at 235.47 cents, which was up from 233.86 for Sept. 30.

* LEAN HOGS - October was at 106.875 cents per lb, up 0.100 cent, and December was 0.200 cent higher at 95.125 cents.

* CME lean hogs edged upward on short-covering in response to Thursday’ firm cash hog and wholesale pork prices, traders said.

* Impressive margins for packers allowed them to hold cash bids at least steady, even as supplies grow seasonally, a trader said.

* Supermarkets have turned their attention to featuring pork in October for National Pork Month and preparing for ham demand for the winter holidays, he said.

* Some investors worry that cash hog prices could top out soon as moderating fall temperatures help animals increase weight quicker.

* The December contract, which will assume lead-month duties after October expires on Oct. 14, is underpriced to CME’s hog index at 109.73 cents, which attracted buyers.

* The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group will scale back electronic trading hours for its livestock markets following customer feedback, the exchange announced on Friday. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)