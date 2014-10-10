FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME live cattle futures trade mostly lower
October 10, 2014

CME live cattle futures trade mostly lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures moved mostly lower on Friday on follow-through from Thursday’s selloff pegged to that day’s Wall Street tumble, traders said.

* At 8:39 a.m. CDT (1339 GMT), October was up 0.025 cent per lb to 164.025 cents. December was at 165.175 cents, down 0.700 cent, and February 1.100 cents lower at 165.300 cents.

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, putting major indexes on track for a sharply lower week on global growth concerns.

* Funds that are dumping long positions in the stock market are doing so across a broad swath of commodities that are part of their asset allocations, a trader said.

* Three deliveries were reported by the CME on Thursday that at times pressured the October contract.

* However, late-Thursday’s initial cash cattle price upswing and continued wholesale beef price gains at times supported October futures.

* On Thursday, a small number of market-ready, or cash, cattle in Kansas traded at $164 per hundredweight (cwt), up $2 from last week, feedlot sources said.

* Feedlots elsewhere in the U.S. Plains are holding out for more than $165 per cwt for their animals, they said.

* Processors will raise bids for supplies as long as they can pass that cost on to retailers, which also improved packer margins, an analyst said.

* CME cattle and hog investors will monitor the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s crop report at 11:00 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) that could have feeding implications for producers.

* FEEDER CATTLE - October was at 240.350 cents, down 1.300 cents, and November 2.425 cents lower at 239.100 cents.

* CME feeder cattle felt more pressure from profit-taking, fund liquidation and live cattle market selling.

* LEAN HOGS - October was at 109.050 cents per lb, down 0.450 cent, and December was 0.875 cent lower at 94.750 cents.

* CME lean hogs turned lower, pressured by Thursday’s cash price drop as supplies build seasonally, traders said.

* USDA data showed Thursday afternoon’s average hog price in Iowa/Minnesota was down $1.44 per cwt from Wednesday at $106.74.

* From Monday to Thursday, packers processed 1.702 million hogs, 61,000 more than last week, said USDA.

* Market bulls worry that expanded numbers of heavyweight hogs will pressure wholesale pork prices.

* Thursday afternoon’s wholesale pork price slipped 8 cents per cwt from Wednesday to $123.45.

* CME’s live cattle market selloff spilled over into the hog pit, a trader said. Beef and pork are competing meats and some hog investors also trade cattle futures, he said.

* Fund selling developed after December hog futures fell below where the 20-day and 40-day moving averages converged at 94.82 cents. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
