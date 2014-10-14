CME live cattle futures slip on profit-taking

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures turned weaker on Tuesday, pressured by profit-taking as investors waited for cash price direction, traders said.

* At 8:31 a.m. CDT (1331 GMT), October was down 0.450 cent per lb at 166.050 cents, and December was 0.500 cent lower at 166.250 cents.

* Market participants expect slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle this week to trade fully steady with last week’s $162 to $165 per hundredweight (cwt) prices.

* Fewer animals for sale and firm wholesale beef values could underpin cash cattle prices, traders and analysts said.

* Monday afternoon’s choice wholesale beef price rose 64 cents per cwt from Friday to $248.31. Select rose $1.67 to $236.41, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Processors cut slaughter rates and increased costs for beef at wholesale to improve their margins.

* Beef packer margins for Monday were a negative $52.00 per head, compared with a negative $40.05 on Friday and a negative $76.90 a week earlier, according to Colorado-based analytics firm Hedgersedge.com.

* There were no deliveries reported by the CME late on Monday against the October contract.

* FEEDER CATTLE - October was at 241.250 cents, down 0.050 cent, and November 0.450 cent lower at 239.700 cents.

* CME feeder cattle felt pressure from profit-taking, lower prices for feeder cattle in local markets and weak live cattle futures.

* LEAN HOGS - October, which will expire at noon CDT (1700 GMT), was at 109.500 cents per lb, up 0.150 cent. December was down 0.225 cent per lb at 94.400 cents, and February 0.350 cent lower at 91.750 cents.

* CME October lean hogs were trying to keep pace with the exchange’s hog index at 110.36 cents, traders said.

* Participants were waiting for October to expire before trading December, even though it was at a discount to CME’s hog index, a trader said.

* The December contract was below where the 10-day and 20-day moving averages converge at 94.67 cents.

* Late Monday’s lower cash hog and wholesale pork prices pressured December and remaining deferred trading months.

* USDA data showed Monday afternoon’s average hog price in Iowa/Minnesota was down 91 cents per cwt from Friday at $106.38.

* Separate U.S. government data showed Monday afternoon’s wholesale pork price dropped $1.06 per cwt from Friday to $121.57, led by $5.33 lower picnic shoulder costs.

* Packers are sorting through ample numbers of hogs as supplies expand seasonally, an analyst said. Grocers continue to wind down October Pork Month purchases to focus on winter ham business, he said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Peter Galloway)