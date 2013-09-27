Global LNG-Asian spot LNG prices creep up, but winter buying thin

PERTH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Asian spot LNG prices inched up toward $16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week, as the winter buying season approached, but gains were limited with top buyers in North Asia already well stocked for the winter.

Asian LNG prices were around $15.60 per mmBtu level, up from around $15.35 per mmBtu last week.

“(Utilities) have covered their needs until end of the year. Some utilities are expecting nuclear to come back next year,” said a Japanese LNG trader, adding he did not expect prices to spike this winter unless there was a jump in demand or a large supply disruption.

Japan will experience mostly average, or colder-than-average weather, this winter, official forecaster Japan Meteorological Agency said on Wednesday.

LNG imports into Japan, the world’s largest LNG buyer, for August slipped 1.8 percent as demand growth continued to slip.

Japan has been transitioning from its heavy reliance on LNG as a substitute for nuclear power in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, upping its use of other fuels, like coal.

In further evidence that Japan is scaling back its gas use, Tokyo’s local government abandoned plans to build a 1 gigawatt gas-fired power plant due to the lack of severe power shortages like those following a massive earthquake and nuclear disaster in 2011.

The one bright spot in Asian demand was China, where imports jumped 55 percent in August, following the country’s increase of domestic gas prices, a move that was designed to open the door to more LNG imports.

Latin American demand, which has buoyed prices for part of this year, looks set to continue for the next couple years, with Argentina calling for tenders to acquire 50 LNG cargoes for delivery in 2014 and 2015.

Strong demand in the Americas could create supply tightness for Asia, Waterborne LNG analysts said.

“With Latin America now buying cargoes steadily throughout the year, Asian buyers who rely on Atlantic Basin volumes to supplement their winter procurement programs might find themselves in a cross-basin tug-o-war,” Waterborne said.

However, Mexican state power utility CFE said on Monday it had declared force majeure late last week on imports into the Manzanillo LNG terminal after a hurricane damaged a pipeline.