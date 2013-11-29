Global LNG-Asian prices broach important $19/mmBtu level

* Qatar offers additional winter cargoes to China, Korea

* Qatar producing at full tilt to meet Asian demand

* May have scant spare capacity to meet added Europe demand

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices neared the $19 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) mark on Friday as demand from China and Japan kept supplies tight.

China has hiked domestic gas prices by more than a quarter as it tries to encourage more deliveries by pipeline and ship and alleviate a severe gas shortage since early November.

Trade and industry sources said Qatar had agreed a winter supply deal with PetroChina to deliver up to 15 additional LNG cargoes on top of the volumes it already sends via a 25-year supply deal.

They said a similar winter supply deal with South Korea’s Kogas, with which Qatari producer RasGas already has a long-term supply deal, had helped exhaust Qatar’s spare capacity.

One source said the world’s biggest producer of LNG has fully committed its production to Asia until the end of the first quarter, leaving little spare capacity to cover additional European demand in the event of freezing weather.

This tightness was evident as RasGas - repeating a strategy it employed last winter - starts to source cargoes from sister company Qatargas to deliver the additional LNG to South Korea, an official from an oil major said.

Asian prices rose to $18.85/mmBtu for January delivery compared with around $18.70/mmBtu last week.

“Prices have not yet reached the psychologically-important $19 level,” said one trade source.

Chinese LNG imports have already jumped 20 percent in the year to October, with demand set to rise further as the country readies a raft of new import terminals in coming months.

South Korea’s Kogas, the world’s biggest corporate buyer of LNG, warned it was struggling to afford paying for spot cargoes at current rates, which have surpassed the cost of long-term, oil-linked LNG supplies.

The state-run company is considering lowering the proportion of LNG imports it buys on the spot market, Jang Seok-hyo, president and CEO of KOGAS, told Reuters on the sidelines of a South Korea and Canada gas forum.

Top LNG buyer Japan ramped up coal-fired power generation by 26 percent in October - just when LNG spot prices began their sharp climb - in order to moderate demand for gas.

Coal is much cheaper than gas, offering Japan’s hard-hit economy valuable cost savings at a time when costly gas imports fuel a series of national trade deficits.

Yet any decline from last year’s record LNG imports of 87.3 million tonnes may be short-lived as Japanese utilities will start operating 14 new gas-fired power plants between April next year and July 2015, boosting gas demand.

Despite efforts to curtail LNG imports, the scale of demand means that utilities must occasionally source cargoes from the spot market.

Japan’s top shippers plan to order around 90 new LNG tankers worth about 1.8 trillion yen ($17.61 billion) by 2020 as they gear up to transport rising volumes of the superchilled fuel from North America and Australia.