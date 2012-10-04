Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Oct 4

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1450.99 0.36% 5.240 USD/JPY 78.45 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1778.89 0.08% 1.500 US CRUDE 88.18 0.05% 0.040 DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09% 12.25 ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39% -0.47 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil slide on growth concerns, Spanish limbo SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Parliament in session. * Malaysian court to hear application on injunction against Australian miner Lynas rare earths plant. Locals worried about safety and environmental concerns are seeking to suspend a temporary operating licence for Lynas' rare earths plant in Kuantan, the latest in a long-running battle over the controversial plant. * Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Bernard Dompok opens Malaysia Timber Council's Global Woodmart 2012 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 0830am (0030). * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin meeting with Selangor non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and student leaders at Sports Complex, UiTM Campus Shah Alam at 0930am (0130), and meeting Royal Malaysian Air Force personnel at TUDM base, Subang at 1200pm (0400). * AirAsia Bhd and Citibank Bhd join forces to encourage responsible finance at The Westin Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * Construction Industry Development Board luncheon on 'Specialist Construction Court for Malaysia' at Grand Hyatt, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230). * Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia to launch 'All Things Software 2012 and HR Technology Showcase 2012' at Putra World Trade Centre at 1300pm (0500). * International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed presents Panasonic Scholarship Award at the ministry (MITI), Block 10, off Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 1200pm (0400). * Malaysia Cocoa Board director-general Lee Choon Hui attends Hi-Tea with the media in conjunction with the 6th Cocoa Season Inspiration Programme and 3rd Malaysia Cocoa and Chocolate Day at Seri Melayu Restaurant, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630). * Prime Minister Najib Razak opens the 6th International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) annual conference and general meeting at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 1700pm (0900). * The 6th International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) 2012 dinner at Kuala Lumpur Convetion Centre at 2000pm (1200). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up with initial kick from strong U.S. data > Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags > Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data > Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale > Gold rises after US job data, defies drop in oil > Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook > Palm oil rebounds from near 3-year low MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Astro Malaysia sets IPO at $1.5 bln amid solid demand > Cipla malaria drug aimed at Asia gets WHO nod > Indian importers shun new deals as palm oil slides > Malaysia's August exports seen lower for second month > Islamic finance body says 1st sukuk to debut within months > ADB cuts Asia growth estimates, still sees China soft landing > Malaysia awards $240 mln rail contracts to 3 local firms > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com