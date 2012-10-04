FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Oct 4
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 4, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Oct 4

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
    
                                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1450.99      0.36%     5.240
 USD/JPY                          78.45       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6198          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1778.89      0.08%     1.500
 US CRUDE                         88.18        0.05%     0.040
 DOW JONES                        13494.61     0.09%     12.25
 ASIA ADRS                        119.66      -0.39%     -0.47
 -------------------------------------------------------------                            
 
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil slide on growth concerns, Spanish limbo  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak  
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY 
   GMT: 
    * Parliament in session.
    * Malaysian court to hear application on injunction against Australian miner Lynas 
rare earths plant. Locals worried about safety and environmental concerns are seeking to suspend
a temporary operating licence for Lynas' rare earths plant in Kuantan, the latest in a
long-running battle over the controversial plant. 
    * Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Bernard Dompok opens Malaysia Timber
Council's Global Woodmart 2012 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 0830am (0030). 
    * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin meeting with Selangor non-governmental
organisations (NGOs) and student leaders at Sports Complex, UiTM Campus Shah Alam at 0930am
(0130), and meeting Royal Malaysian Air Force personnel at TUDM base, Subang at 1200pm (0400). 
    * AirAsia Bhd and Citibank Bhd join forces to encourage responsible finance at The Westin
Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). 
    * Construction Industry Development Board luncheon on 'Specialist Construction Court for
Malaysia' at Grand Hyatt, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230). 
    * Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia to launch 'All Things Software
2012 and HR Technology Showcase 2012' at Putra World Trade Centre at 1300pm (0500).  
    * International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed presents Panasonic Scholarship
Award at the ministry (MITI), Block 10, off Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 1200pm (0400). 
    * Malaysia Cocoa Board director-general Lee Choon Hui attends Hi-Tea with the media in
conjunction with the 6th Cocoa Season Inspiration Programme and 3rd Malaysia Cocoa and Chocolate
Day at Seri Melayu Restaurant, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630). 
    * Prime Minister Najib Razak opens the 6th International Association of Anti-Corruption
Authorities (IAACA) annual conference and general meeting at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at
1700pm (0900). 
    * The 6th International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) 2012 dinner at
Kuala Lumpur Convetion Centre at 2000pm (1200). 
 
  MARKET NEWS 
 > Nikkei edges up with initial kick from strong U.S. data 
 > Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags 
 > Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data 
 > Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale 
 > Gold rises after US job data, defies drop in oil 
 > Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook 
 > Palm oil rebounds from near 3-year low  
    
    
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > Astro Malaysia sets IPO at $1.5 bln amid solid demand        
 > Cipla malaria drug aimed at Asia gets WHO nod                
 > Indian importers shun new deals as palm oil slides           
 > Malaysia's August exports seen lower for second month        
 > Islamic finance body says 1st sukuk to debut within months   
 > ADB cuts Asia growth estimates, still sees China soft landing 
 > Malaysia awards $240 mln rail contracts to 3 local firms     

 > Diary                 
 > Stocks news                      
 > Press digest          
 > Political risk      
  
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China     Hong Kong      
    Taiwan        India     Australia/NZ       
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US        
    Europe    
    Asia   
    
    OTHER DIARIES & DATA
    U.S. earnings diary              
    European earnings diary      
    Asia Macro                  
     
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.