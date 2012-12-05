FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 5
#Entertainment Production
December 5, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
    
                                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1407.05     -0.17%    -2.410
 USD/JPY                          81.84       -0.06%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6113          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1696.56     -0.01%    -0.180
 US CRUDE                         88.53        0.03%     0.030
 DOW JONES                        12951.78    -0.11%    -13.82
 ASIA ADRS                        122.21      -0.16%     -0.19
 -------------------------------------------------------------                         
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Fiscal cliff pressures stocks; euro near 7-wk high 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thailand off peak, Manila at record high 
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
    GMT: 
    * Asia Media Group Bhd holds EGM at Holiday Villa Hotel and Suites Subang, Subang Jaya at
0900am (0100). 
    * Celcom Axiata Bhd holds media briefing on financial results at Menara Celcom, Kuala Lumpur
at 1030am (0230). 
    * FACB Industries Inc Bhd holds AGM at Dewan Seri Pinang, Etiqa Twins, Jalan Pinang at
1030am (0230). 
    * Telekom Malaysia, Microsoft and VADS Bhd version of its office in a box package at Menara
TM, Jalan Pantai Baharu, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). 
    * Press conference by Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) secretary-general S. Murugesas at MIC
Headquarters, Jalan Rahmat, off Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur  at 1100am (0300). 
    * Tradewinds (M) Bhd zakat contribution ceremony for financial year 2011 at Minister's
Office in the Prime Minister's Department, Block D7, Parcel D, Putrajaya at 1230pm (0430). 
    * Transparency International-Malaysia will be releasing the Corruption Perception Index
results for 2012 at Shah Village Hotel, Lorong Sultan, Petaling Jaya at 1330pm (0530). 
    * Malaysia's biggest CAT truck will be launched at Caterpillar's Construction &
Infrastructure Equipment Exhibition 2012 by Sime Darby Industrial at Tractors Malaysia, Jalan
Puchong, Taman Perindustrian Puchong Utama, Puchong at 1430pm (0630). 
    * Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd announces third quarter financial results at Asia Broadcast
Centre, Bukit Jalil, Technology Park Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur at 1700pm (0900). 
    * Launch of CIMB Saving Circle at The Social @ Publika, PubliKa Solaris Dutamas, Jalan
DutamaS, Kuala Lumpur at 1830pm (1030).      
    
        
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > No immediate rating impact on WCT Bhd                                  
 > MARC assigns preliminary ratings to Premier Merchandise Sdn Bhd        
 > BRIEF-Lynas to have hearing before the Malaysian court on Dec 7        
 > INTERVIEW-Takeover means bigger Canada LNG plant-Progress              
 > Progress CEO hopes for deal decision by year-end                       
 > Progress Energy, Petronas LNG export facility enters design phase      
 > BRIEF-Petronas & Progress updates on next phase of LNG export project  
 > WRAPUP 4-Vietnam condemns China's sea claims as "serious violation"    Ÿ
 > Singapore's Fastrack and Malaysia's UEM Land tie up for racing complex 
 > Vietnam steps up sea patrols as tensions with China climb              

   
 > Diary                 
 > Stocks news                      
 > Press digest          
 > Political risk      
  
