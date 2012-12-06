FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 6
#Entertainment Production
December 6, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.

                                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1409.28      0.16%     2.230
 USD/JPY                          82.4        -0.07%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5943          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1693.16     -0.01%    -0.250
 US CRUDE                         87.83       -0.06%    -0.050
 DOW JONES                        13034.49     0.64%     82.71
 ASIA ADRS                        122.99       0.64%      0.78
 -------------------------------------------------------------                               
 
 
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St rallies on fiscal hopes; Spain hits euro 
   SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on China growth hopes                  
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
    GMT: 
    * Parliament in session.
    * MTDC Technology Conference 2012 "The Complete Equation for Commercialisation Ecosystem" at
Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0830am (0030). 
    * IDC holds annual Asean and Malaysia ICT Top 10 Predictions Forum, "Fyper-Competing for
Growth, Speed and Economics" at Kuala Lumpur Hilton Hotel at 0900am (0100). 
    * Watta Holdings Bhd holds EGM at The Royale Bintang KL, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur
at 0900am (0100). 
    * Kuwait Finance House (Malaysia) Bhd launches partnership with Animonsta Studio Sdn Bhd at
the Crowne Plaza Mutiara Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). 
    * Berjaya Times Square holds AGM at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am
(0200).  
    * Gamuda Bhd holds AGM at Permai Golf 7 & Country Club, Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam at 1000am
(0200). 
    * Federal Territories and Urban Well-being Minister Raja Nong Chik Zainal Abidin officiates
'Opening Ceremony of Smart Cities Living Seminar' at the Prince Hotel and Residence, Kuala
Lumpur at 1000am (0200). 
    * Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai launches Medik TV 'Live Now' at the Saujana Hotel, Subang
at 1000am (0200). 
    * Bolton Bhd launches Tijani Ukay bungalows at Symphony House, Dana 1 Commercial Centre,
Jalan PJU 1A/46 Petaling Jaya at 1045am (0245).  
    * Prime Minister Najib Razak officiates Taman Tema Keluarga Puteri Harbour, Nusajaya, Johor
at 1600pm (0800). 
    * Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the year 2012 Malaysia Awards at JW Marriott Hotel, Kuala
Lumpur at 1900pm (1100).   

        
  MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei set to extend rally driven by weaker yen, BOJ hopes 
 > Dow, S&P rise, but Nasdaq sours with Apple in wild day 
 > US debt prices firm on fiscal cliff concerns 
 > Euro falls against dollar after Spain bond auction, data 
 > Gold falls to one-month low on fund sales, technicals 
 > Oil falls after US gasoline inventories leap higher 
 > Palm oil futures slip on record stock woes 
    
    
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > Cheap loans, market surge fuel record year for Thai M&A                      
 > Canada says deadline on CNOOC bid ruling could be delayed                    
 > Cotton merchants plot global contract to rival ICE                           
 > Canada's Tory caucus hears no news on bid reviews                            
 > India's 2012/13 oilmeal exports could fall 10 pct                            
 > Malaysian Islamic finance university eyes MENA growth                        
 > Lundin Petroleum inks production sharing contract with Petronas              [ID:nWEB1086  ]
 > Khazanah launches up to $360 mln stake sale in AIA - IFR                     
 > China's "board and search" sea rules likely had Beijing's sign-off -official 
 > Malaysia's Oct exports slip on weak China, Singapore demand                  
 > Malaysia Nov palm oil stocks likely hit record high                          

    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
