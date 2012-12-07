FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 7
December 7, 2012

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 7

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.

                                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1413.94      0.33%     4.660
 USD/JPY                          82.45        0.07%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5874          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1700.6       0.12%     1.980
 US CRUDE                         86.42        0.19%     0.160
 DOW JONES                        13074.04     0.30%     39.55
 ASIA ADRS                        123.57       0.47%      0.58
 -------------------------------------------------------------                               
 
 
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, euro drop on ECB growth outlook for Europe 
   SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at record high                      
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
    GMT: 
    * Release of International Reserves as at 30 Nov 2012 and Oct 2012 External Trade data.
    * International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed attends his ministry's monthly
assembly at the MITI, Block 10, Jalan Khidmat Usaha at 0815am (0015). 
    * Deputy Foreign Minister A. Kohilan Pillay attends project launch for the establishment of
a Disaster Emergency Logistic System for Asean and the first anniversary for Asean Coordinating
Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base,
Subang at 0900am (0100). 
    * Telekom Malaysia Bhd collaborates with Petronas Management Training Sdn Bhd on human
capital development initiatives at TM Convention Centre, Jalan Pantai Baharu, Kuala Lumpur at
0930am (0130). 
    * ICM Speciality Chemicals Sdn Bhd joint venture signing ceremony agreement and project
announcement witnessed by Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Malaysia at 0930am
(0130). 
    * OCK Group Bhd holds EGM at Bukit Jalil Golf & Country Resort, Bukit Jalil at 1000am
(0200). 
    * Petrol One Resource Bhd holds AGM at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, off Jalan Bukit
Kiara, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). 
    * Ministry of International Trade and Industry in dialogue with multinational companies -
'Strengthening Trade and Investment in Halal' at Block 10, Government Complex MITI, Jalan Duta,
Kuala Lumpur at 1530pm (0730). 
    * Deputy Information, Communications and Culture Minister Maglin Dennis D'Cruz launches
Tamil animation drama "Estate Boy" at Menara Kuala Lumpur at 1600pm (0800). 
    
        
  MARKET NEWS
 > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.02 pct        
 > Apple's gains lift tech in quiet day before jobs data 
 > U.S. 10-year yields near 3-week lows before jobs data 
 > Downbeat ECB knocks wind out of euro bulls            
 > Gold up on ECB rate cut talk, non-farm payrolls eyed  
 > Oil falls on euro zone concerns, dollar strength      
 > Palm oil perks up on tighter soyoil prospects         
    
    
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > MARC upgrades the rating of Sunrise Bhd                         
 > Malaysia RAM reaffirms AAA rating of Class Auto Receivables Bhd 
 > ADB trims Asia's growth prospects on slack global demand        
 > China's new boss Xi hits nationalist note with talk of 'revival' 
 > Ex-Citi bankers shut $1 bln fund; Asia offers thin pickings     
 > U.S. seen extending Iran sanction waivers                       
 > China tells Vietnam to halt oil exploration in disputed waters  
 > Cagamas issuance grows 76 pct to reach 5 bln ringgit in 2012    
 > Maldives wins airport dispute with India's GMR                  
 > Long positions on Philippine peso at two-year high              
 > Canada says deadline on CNOOC bid ruling could be delayed         

    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
