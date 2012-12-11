FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 11
December 11, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and
market news which could have an influence on the local market.

                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1418.55      0.03%     0.480
 USD/JPY                          82.42        0.11%     0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.613           --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1711.2      -0.02%    -0.390
 US CRUDE                         85.68        0.14%     0.120
 DOW JONES                        13169.88     0.11%     14.75
 ASIA ADRS                        124.32       0.03%      0.04
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
  
   GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end up; politics rattle Italy markets 
   SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Singapore touches 16-mth high               
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
    GMT: 
  * Release of Oct 2012 Index of Industrial Production (IPI) and Oct 2012
Manufacturing Sales at 1201pm (0401).
  * Prime Minister Najib Razak attends meeting of Iskandar Regional Development
Authority (IRDA) meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, Putrajaya at 0900am
(0100).
  * Proton and Petronas Technology Ventures sign assets and technologies
acquisition agreement at Malaysian Petroleum Club, Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala
Lumpur at 0945am (0145).

     
  MARKET NEWS
 > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.24 pct                   
 > US STOCKS-Wall St gets small lift from technology and McDonald's   
 > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices edge higher on Washington budget worries 
 > FOREX-Euro survives Italy worry, Fed in focus                    
 > PRECIOUS-Gold rises on US budget talks, Fed stimulus hopes       
 > Brent oil gains after Chinese oil imports grow                    
 > VEGOILS-Palm oil up on slower stocks growth, higher exports      
    
    
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Lynas must remove waste from Malaysia or risk license-ministers 
> BRIEF-Lynas Corp requests trading halt                         [ID:nWNAS0471 ]
> Petronas plans Q1 Malacca refinery maintenance-sources         
> Malaysia climax for Thaworn's age-defying Order of Merit bid   
> Islamic banks to expand, compete for mainstream clients -study 
> Petronas sees LNG exports from $11bln Canadian facility by 2018 
> Malaysia's Nov palm oil stocks hit record high -MPOB           
> PREVIEW-Malaysia's October factory output growth seen slowing  
    
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
