Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 12
#Entertainment Production
December 12, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and
market news which could have an influence on the local market.

                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1427.84      0.65%     9.290
 USD/JPY                          82.52        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6489          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1708.86     -0.06%    -0.990
 US CRUDE                         85.75       -0.05%    -0.040
 DOW JONES                        13248.44     0.60%     78.56
 ASIA ADRS                        124.97       0.52%      0.65
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
 
   Stocks, euro rise on German data; U.S. fiscal talks eyed 
   Philippine index at all-time closing high                      
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
    GMT: 
  * Telekom Malaysia Bhd signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the
Department of Skills Development, Human Resources Ministry at TM Convention
Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1440pm (0600).
  * Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Noh Omar witnesses the signing
ceremony between the leading companies of the National Key Economic Areas (NKEA)
in agriculture at Farmers' Organisation Authority Tower, Kuala Lumpur at 1415pm
(0615).    
        
  MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei rises to 7-1/2 month high as weak yen boosts exporters   
 > US STOCKS-Big tech boosts S&P 500 to best close since election  
 > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices drop on U.S., Europe hopes; Fed eyed 
 > FOREX-Dollar on defensive as market eyes Fed stimulus         
 > PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on U.S. budget hopes before FOMC     
 > Oil up on OPEC output decline, ahead of group's meeting        
 > VEGOILS-Palm oil closes lower as record stocks weigh           
    
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > USTR Kirk optimistic Trans-Pacific talks can finish in 2013 
 > Palm prices to rise soon on strong export demand- Oil World 
 > Islamic banking expansion aided by ADB grant                
 > Khazanah to sell up to $133 mln of stake in Tenaga Nasional 
 > Malaysia crude palm oil export tax seen at zero for Jan     
 > Indonesia trade ministry: not backing palm tax change       
 > Lynas says Malaysia operating license remains valid         
 > Malaysia's Oct factory output jumps led by mining           


Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
