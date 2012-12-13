FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 13
December 13, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and
market news which could have an influence on the local market.
    
                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1428.48      0.04%     0.640
 USD/JPY                          83.23       -0.02%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6885          --    -0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1708.06     -0.20%    -3.490
 US CRUDE                         86.72       -0.06%    -0.050
 DOW JONES                        13245.45    -0.02%     -2.99
 ASIA ADRS                        125.55       0.46%      0.58
 -------------------------------------------------------------      
 
 
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro climb after Fed; long bonds slump 
   SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes            
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: 
   * Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia signs memorandum of understanding (MoU)
with Institute of Bankers Malaysia at Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia, Kuala
Lumpur at 0900am (0100).
  * Prime Minister Najib Razak attends North Corridor Implementation Authority
meeting at Prime Minister's Office, Putrajaya at 0930am (0130).
  * KUB Agrotech Sdn Bhd signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sutracom
Sdn Bhd to build a palm oil mill in Sarawak, at Singgahsana Hotel at 0930am
(0130).
    
        
  MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei climbs 1 pct to 7-1/2-month high on weak yen                     
 > US STOCKS-Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff"         
 > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices drop as Fed announces new bond-buying program 
 > FOREX-Yen extends fall, USD pinned down by aggressive Fed             
 > PRECIOUS-Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge          
 > Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target                  
 > VEGOILS-Palm oil ends off one-month low on bearish USDA data          
      
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > Petronas completes takeover of Canada's Progress            
 > India's November natural rubber imports jump 41 pct         
 > Barry Callebaut sees modest growth in chocolate market      
 > Petronas raises Dec Tapis crude alpha to $5/bbl             
 > Big Three rubber producers to maintain export curbs         
 > Asia-Pacific free trade talks make progress, slowly         
 > Malakoff to offer a third of shares in $1 bln Malaysian IPO 
 > Malaysian tycoon offers to take Guoco private for $1.1bln   
          
