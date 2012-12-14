FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 14
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
December 14, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and
market news which could have an influence on the local market.

                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1419.45     -0.63%    -9.030
 USD/JPY                          83.62       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7265          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1695.6      -0.06%    -1.090
 US CRUDE                         86.28        0.45%     0.390
 DOW JONES                        13170.72    -0.56%    -74.73
 ASIA ADRS                        125.35      -0.16%     -0.20
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
 
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil fall on fears of US 'fiscal cliff' 
   SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weak; Manila further slips below record peak  
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: 
  * BiotechCorp announces partnership to improve healthcare for tropical
diseases at Sheraton Imperial Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130).
  * Prime Minister Najib Razak receives courtesy visit by Thai Defence Minister
Sukumpol Sawanatat at the Prime Minister's Office, at 1120am (0320), and attends
East Coast Economic Region meeting at Special Meeting Room, Prime Minister's
Office, Putrajaya at 1515pm (0715).
  * K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd's media briefing on the acquisition of ECM Libra
Investment Bank Bhd at Kenanga International, Kuala Lumpur at 1130am (0330). 
        
  MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei Dec futures, options seen settling at 9,720.36 -sources        
 > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends 6-day winning streak on 'cliff' anxiety        
 > TREASURIES-Prices ease as 30-year auction mediocre                   
 > FOREX-Yen on track for another sorry week as BOJ looms              
 > PRECIOUS-Gold falls as Fed fears prompt funds to liquidate positions 
 > Oil falls as fiscal cliffhanger fuels caution                        
 > VEGOILS-Palm oil ends off 3-year low on stocks, U.S. fiscal woes    
    
    
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > AirAsia unveils $9.4 billion Airbus order                     
 > Encana, PetroChina take $2.2 bln stab at joint venture        
 > Phillips considers sale of Irish, Malaysian refining stakes   
 > India Nov cooking oil imports drop by a third on the mth-trade 
 > Malaysia's Axiata buys Cambodia telco rival for $155 mln      
 > Petronas awards production sharing contract for Sabah block   
 > FEATURE-Malaysia's plan to dam its frontier for energy generates dismay
 
    
 > Diary                 
 > Stocks news                      
 > Press digest          
 > Political risk      
  
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China     Hong Kong      
    Taiwan        India     Australia/NZ       
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US        
    Europe    
    Asia   
    
    OTHER DIARIES & DATA
    U.S. earnings diary              
    European earnings diary      
    Asia Macro                  
     
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.