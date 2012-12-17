FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 17
#Entertainment Production
December 17, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and
market news which could have an influence on the local market.

                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1413.58     -0.41%    -5.870
 USD/JPY                          84.02       -0.34%    -0.290
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7248          --     0.021
 SPOT GOLD                        1694.66     -0.03%    -0.430
 US CRUDE                         86.93        0.23%     0.200
 DOW JONES                        13135.01    -0.27%    -35.71
 ASIA ADRS                        125.98       0.50%      0.63
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
 
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on US fiscal worry; oil up on China 
   SE Asia Stocks-Manila underperforms; profit-taking derails rally    
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: 
  * Telekom Malaysia Bhd signs collaborative agreement with Interbase Resources
Sdn Bhd (Lelong.my) at Menara TM, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300).
  * Prime Minister Najib Razak chairs National Security Council meeting at
Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya at 1500pm (0700), and opens National Farmers
Association Annual General Meeting at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur
at 2030pm (1230).

         
  MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei climbs 1.3 pct to 8-month high after LDP victory              
 > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on sour Apple, 'cliff' uncertainty      
 > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices rise as tame inflation supports Fed policy 
 > FOREX-Yen slumps to 20-mth low following LDP victory               
 > PRECIOUS-Gold under $1,700 on US fiscal worry, thin holiday trade  
 > Oil rises on China data as January Brent nears expiry               
 > VEGOILS-Palm oil inches up, posts 4th straight weekly loss         
    
    
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > EU and Singapore agree free trade deal                     
 > Saudi Telecom's Indonesia unit eyes $300 mln in towers sale 
 > Encana, PetroChina take $2.2 bln stab at joint venture     
 > Russian oil firm set to drill in Cuban waters              
 > KB Fin directors seek to cut offer for ING's S.Korea insurance unit
  
    
       
