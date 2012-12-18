FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 18
#Entertainment Production
December 18, 2012 / 12:26 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
    
                                                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1430.36      1.19%    16.780
 USD/JPY                          83.88          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7699          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1696.34     -0.08%    -1.310
 US CRUDE                         87.42        0.25%     0.220
 DOW JONES                        13235.39     0.76%    100.38
 ASIA ADRS                        126.67       0.55%      0.69
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                      
 
 
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares advance on U.S. 'cliff' optimism; Japan vote hits yen 
   SE Asia Stocks-Most lower to flat on U.S. budget uncertainty                      
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: 
  *  Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in Malaysia for two days staring from Dec 18
for an annual meeting between the two countries.
  *  Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah launches Malaysian Business Angel Network,
Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, 2.30 pm (0630 GMT) 
  *  Rural and Regional Development Minister Shafie Apdal meets Felcra staff at Dewan Perdana
Felda, Kuala Lumpur,  3.00 pm (0700 GMT)
         
  MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei rises, extending Monday's gains after LDP win            
 > US STOCKS-Optimism about 'cliff' boost market; financials lead  
 > FOREX-Yen steadies after plunge in wake of Japan election     
 > TREASURIES-Prices fall as hopes for fiscal deal dims safety bid 
 > Gold ends near flat, capped by US budget talks progress       
 > Brent dips, US crude rises on fiscal talks                     
 > Palm gains, tracks soybean oil; weak exports cap gains        
    
    
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > Malaysia's Khazanah to sell stake in Time Engineering          
 > Malaysia sets January crude palm oil export tax at zero percent 
 > Koc Holding consortium wins Turkey toll roads tender           

    
       
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
