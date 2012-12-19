FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 19
December 19, 2012 / 12:29 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
   
                                                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1446.79      1.15%    16.430
 USD/JPY                          84.37         0.2%     0.170
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8118          --    -0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1675.26      0.34%     5.720
 US CRUDE                         87.96        0.03%     0.030
 DOW JONES                        13350.96     0.87%    115.57
 ASIA ADRS                        128.91       1.77%      2.24
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                    
 
 
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally to 3-month high on hopes for US budget deal 
   SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 7-week high; Philippine snaps losing streak  
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: 
  * Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Maximus Ongkili witnesses handover of Nuclear
Security Support Centre by International Atomic Energy Agency to Malaysia, Furama Bukit Bintang
Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah, Kuala Lumpur at 1145am (0345GMT)
  
  MARKET NEWS
 > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 1.03 pct                     
 > US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on economy bets as it looks past 'cliff'  
 > TREASURIES-Prices fall on hopes of fiscal deal                    
 > FOREX-Euro outperforms majors, yen still pinned down             
 > PRECIOUS-Gold price falls nearly 2 pct on hopes of US fiscal deal 
 > Oil rises on 'fiscal cliff' optimism, refinery issues             
 > Palm dips in rangebound trade, weak exports hurt                 
    
    
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > Malaysia billionaire invests in Italian yacht maker Wider   
 > Foreign funds seek redemption, cash out on SE Asia          
 > Malaysian Airline signs MoU for $981 mln ATR turboprop order 
 > Lynas Corp gives Malaysia court update                       
 > Illicit money flows grow in China, Iraq-report              
       
 > Diary                 
 > Stocks news                      
 > Press digest          
 > Political risk      
  
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China     Hong Kong      
    Taiwan        India     Australia/NZ       
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US        
    Europe    
    Asia   
    
    OTHER DIARIES & DATA
    U.S. earnings diary              
    European earnings diary      
    Asia Macro                  
     
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
