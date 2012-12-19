Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 19

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1446.79 1.15% 16.430 USD/JPY 84.37 0.2% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8118 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1675.26 0.34% 5.720 US CRUDE 87.96 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 13350.96 0.87% 115.57 ASIA ADRS 128.91 1.77% 2.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally to 3-month high on hopes for US budget deal SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 7-week high; Philippine snaps losing streak WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Maximus Ongkili witnesses handover of Nuclear Security Support Centre by International Atomic Energy Agency to Malaysia, Furama Bukit Bintang Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah, Kuala Lumpur at 1145am (0345GMT) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 1.03 pct > US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on economy bets as it looks past 'cliff' > TREASURIES-Prices fall on hopes of fiscal deal > FOREX-Euro outperforms majors, yen still pinned down > PRECIOUS-Gold price falls nearly 2 pct on hopes of US fiscal deal > Oil rises on 'fiscal cliff' optimism, refinery issues > Palm dips in rangebound trade, weak exports hurt MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysia billionaire invests in Italian yacht maker Wider > Foreign funds seek redemption, cash out on SE Asia > Malaysian Airline signs MoU for $981 mln ATR turboprop order > Lynas Corp gives Malaysia court update > Illicit money flows grow in China, Iraq-report > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com