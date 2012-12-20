FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 20
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
December 20, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
    
                                                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1435.81     -0.76%   -10.980
 USD/JPY                          84.32       -0.09%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7909          --    -0.016
 SPOT GOLD                        1669.01      0.15%     2.450
 US CRUDE                         89.69       -0.32%    -0.290
 DOW JONES                        13251.97    -0.74%    -98.99
 ASIA ADRS                        130.01       0.85%      1.10
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                    
 
 
   GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares slip as fiscal talks sour     
   SE Asia Stocks-Banks lead Manila rally; Bangkok at 17-year peak 
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: 
    * Prudential Assurance Malaysia Bhd announces its new chief executive officer, The
Intermark, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230GMT)
    * Malaysia parliament in session.
    
     
  MARKET NEWS
 > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.66 pct                
 > US STOCKS-Wall St falls as 'cliff' talks sour, but hopes remain 
 > TREASURIES-Bonds rally as higher yields lure buyers            
 > FOREX-Yen choppy as BOJ decision looms; NZD hit by data       
 > PRECIOUS-Gold ends flat, U.S. budget talks in focus           
 > Oil rises on U.S. budget deal hopes, demand optimism           
 > High stocks, weak exports weigh on palm oil                   
    
    
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > Malaysia takes in shipwrecked Myanmar migrants refused by Singapore         
 > Malaysia cbank sees GDP stable in 2013, inflation to pick up             
 > Malaysia in "final stages" for Islamic finance legal framework            
 > JPMorgan to shut Malaysia retail banking operations                           
 > Sport-Sailing drifts to Asia for greener pastures                      
 > Lynas says Malaysian court dismisses appeal in favour of co                
    
       
 > Diary                 
 > Stocks news                      
 > Press digest          
 > Political risk      
  
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China     Hong Kong      
    Taiwan        India     Australia/NZ       
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US        
    Europe    
    Asia   
    
    OTHER DIARIES & DATA
    U.S. earnings diary              
    European earnings diary      
    Asia Macro                  
     
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.