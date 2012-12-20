Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 20

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1435.81 -0.76% -10.980 USD/JPY 84.32 -0.09% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7909 -- -0.016 SPOT GOLD 1669.01 0.15% 2.450 US CRUDE 89.69 -0.32% -0.290 DOW JONES 13251.97 -0.74% -98.99 ASIA ADRS 130.01 0.85% 1.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares slip as fiscal talks sour SE Asia Stocks-Banks lead Manila rally; Bangkok at 17-year peak WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Prudential Assurance Malaysia Bhd announces its new chief executive officer, The Intermark, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230GMT) * Malaysia parliament in session. MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.66 pct > US STOCKS-Wall St falls as 'cliff' talks sour, but hopes remain > TREASURIES-Bonds rally as higher yields lure buyers > FOREX-Yen choppy as BOJ decision looms; NZD hit by data > PRECIOUS-Gold ends flat, U.S. budget talks in focus > Oil rises on U.S. budget deal hopes, demand optimism > High stocks, weak exports weigh on palm oil MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysia takes in shipwrecked Myanmar migrants refused by Singapore > Malaysia cbank sees GDP stable in 2013, inflation to pick up > Malaysia in "final stages" for Islamic finance legal framework > JPMorgan to shut Malaysia retail banking operations > Sport-Sailing drifts to Asia for greener pastures > Lynas says Malaysian court dismisses appeal in favour of co > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com