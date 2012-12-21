FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 21
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
December 21, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
    
                                                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1443.69      0.55%     7.880
 USD/JPY                          84.41        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7962          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1646.81     -0.02%    -0.330
 US CRUDE                         90          -0.14%    -0.130
 DOW JONES                        13311.72     0.45%     59.75
 ASIA ADRS                        131.39       1.06%      1.38
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                        
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on hopes for 'cliff' deal; gold tumbles 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Philippines rises further after S&P upgrade      
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: 
    * Release of International Reserves as at Dec 14, 2012.
    * Huawei introduces three new smartphones for the Malaysian market and announces a new
partnership at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur at 9am (0100 GMT).
    * Permodalan Nasional Bhd announces income distribution for Amanah Saham Bumiputera at
Theatrette, Tingkat 2, Menara PNB, Kuala Lumpur at 10am (0200 GMT).         

     
  MARKET NEWS
 > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 1.06 pct               
 > US STOCKS-Wall St bounces back on hope for 'cliff' solution  
 > TREASURIES-Bond prices nudge higher on U.S. fiscal muddle   
 > FOREX-Yen still on the backfoot as year-end lull sets in   
 > PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,650/oz, down 1.1 pct on fund selling 
 > Crude futures end mixed as budget deal stalls               
 > Palm down on technical selling; export tax impact eyed     
    
    
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > ANALYSIS-Currency war drums beat louder in hunt for growth             
 > In China's shadow, ASEAN leaders look to India for maritime security   
 > UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Dec 1-20 palm oil exports up 0.5 pct -SGS          
 > India's Jan palm oil imports seen at record high - industry official   
 > UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Dec 1-20 palm oil exports down 1.9 pct -ITS        
    
       
 > Diary                 
 > Stocks news                      
 > Press digest          
 > Political risk      
  
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China     Hong Kong      
    Taiwan        India     Australia/NZ       
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US        
    Europe    
    Asia   
    
    OTHER DIARIES & DATA
    U.S. earnings diary              
    European earnings diary      
    Asia Macro                  
     
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.