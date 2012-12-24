FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 24
December 24, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
    
                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1430.15     -0.94%   -13.540
 USD/JPY                          84.4         0.23%     0.190
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7702          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1658.26      0.13%     2.170
 US CRUDE                         88.63       -0.03%    -0.030
 DOW JONES                        13190.84    -0.91%   -120.88
 ASIA ADRS                        130.47      -0.70%     -0.92
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
 

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Setback in U.S. fiscal talks rattles shares, euro 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Manila outperforms on the week               
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: 
    * Deputy Information, Communications and Culture Minister Maglin Dennis D'Cruz officiates
'Titik Sentuhan' Christmas Open House 2012 programme at Pediatric Ward, Tung Shin Hospital,
Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200) 
    * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receives courtesy call from new ambassadors at
Deputy Prime Minister's office, Western Block, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya at 1215pm
(0415)

     
  MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei hit by stalled U.S. budget talks, falls below 10,000   
 > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower after 'fiscal cliff' setback     
 > TREASURIES-Bonds gain safety bid after Boehner tax plan fails 
 > FOREX-Disarray in U.S. budget talks sends greenback higher  
 > PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds to end higher, US budget in focus    
 > Oil falls as US fiscal cliff talks dissolve                  
 > Palm oil jumps, posts first weekly gain in five             
        
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > Malaysia's UEM Land issues $196 mln Islamic bond             
 > Malaysia's UMW to sell $654 million in Islamic bonds         
 > ING sells Malaysia fund manager to Kenanga                     
 > MMC submits plan for Malakoff share sale                
 > Iranian businessman denies EU sanctions-busting accusation         
     
 > Diary                 
 > Stocks news                      
 > Press digest          
 > Political risk      
  
