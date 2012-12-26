FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 26
#Entertainment Production
December 26, 2012

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
 
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1426.66     -0.24%    -3.490
 USD/JPY                          85.03        0.34%     0.290
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7807          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1653.75     -0.27%    -4.540
 US CRUDE                         89.06        0.51%     0.450
 DOW JONES                        13139.08    -0.39%    -51.76
 ASIA ADRS                        129.84      -0.48%     -0.63
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen on defensive on U.S. fiscal worry, helps Nikkei 
    SE Asia Stocks-Financials lead gains in Vietnam; Thai stocks up    
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: 
    *  Information, Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim launches Istana Budaya
programmes for 2013, at Lambang Sari, Istana Budaya, Jalan Tun Razak at 1130am (0330)
    *  Information, Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim attends presentation of
'1Malaysia Dermasiswa' to students of the National Academy of Arts Culture and Heritage
(Aswara), at Aswara, Jalan Tun Ismail at 4pm (0800)
    * Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri S.Subramaniam holds press conference after a meeting
with Overseas Indian Affairs Minister Shri Vayalar Ravi, at the minister's office, Ministry of
Human Resources at 1000am (0200)

     
  MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei rises 1.4 pct in thin trade, exporters gain on weaker yen         
 > US STOCKS- Nikkei set to edge higher on hopes for new government        
 > TREASURIES-US prices flat, volume plummets before Christmas            
 > FOREX-Yen hits 20-month low over BOJ concerns, fiscal cliff buoys dollar     
 > PRECIOUS-Gold near flat pre-Christmas; fiscal cliff in focus            
 > Oil dips as fears of 'fiscal cliff' intensify                     
 > Upbeat demand outlook lifts palm to one-month high                    
        
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > Chevron to buy stake in Kitimat LNG from Encana, EOG       
 > Malaysian tycoon to take commodity firm Tradewinds private 
 > Singapore's Rowsley shares surge after Malaysia land deal  
   
     
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
