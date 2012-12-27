FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 27
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
December 27, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.

                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1419.83     -0.48%    -6.830
 USD/JPY                          85.66        0.05%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7546          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1658.11     -0.08%    -1.380
 US CRUDE                         90.88       -0.11%    -0.100
 DOW JONES                        13114.59    -0.19%    -24.49
 ASIA ADRS                        130.30       0.35%      0.46
 -------------------------------------------------------------      
 
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Retailers lead US shares lower; yen hits 2-yr low 
    SE Asia Stocks-Up in holiday-thinned trade; Philippines at record high 
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: 
 *  Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin visits flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual
Tinggi, Pasir Mas at 1000am (0200). 
 * Press conference by Perodua at Kuala Lumpur Hilton Hotel, Jalan Sentral at 1030am (0230). 
 * Press conference by the Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) on minimum wage, self
service system and foreign workers in petrol station at Grand Seasons Hotel, Jalan Pahang, Kuala
Lumpur at 1100am (0300). 
 * High Performance Schools Cohort 3/2012 recognition certification awards ceremony at Education
Ministry, Complex E, Putrajaya at 1230pm (0430). 
     
  MARKET NEWS
 > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.63 pct                
 > US STOCKS-Wall St drops in thin session, led by retailers        
 > TREASURIES-Prices gain as U.S. fiscal deadline approaches        
 > FOREX-Yen flirts with 2-year lows on new Japan govt expectations    
 > PRECIOUS-Gold up in thin post-Christmas trade;US budget in focus    
 > Oil jumps to nine-week high on US fiscal talks, technicals        
 > Palm oil hits 1-month top as focus turns to Malaysia floodS        
        
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > Malaysia tycoon's Tradewinds offer adds to SE Asia buyout spree    
 
     
 > Diary                 
 > Stocks news                      
 > Press digest          
 > Political risk      
  
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China     Hong Kong      
    Taiwan        India     Australia/NZ       
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US        
    Europe    
    Asia   
    
    OTHER DIARIES & DATA
    U.S. earnings diary              
    European earnings diary      
    Asia Macro                  
     
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.