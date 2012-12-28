FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 28
#Entertainment Production
December 28, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch on Dec 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.

    
                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1418.1      -0.12%    -1.730
 USD/JPY                          86.4         0.36%     0.310
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7407          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1662.15     -0.07%    -1.140
 US CRUDE                         91.38        0.56%     0.510
 DOW JONES                        13096.31    -0.14%    -18.28
 ASIA ADRS                        130.67       0.28%      0.37
 -------------------------------------------------------------        
 
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks cut most losses; yen hits two-yr low    
    SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thai SET near 1,400 mark on fund buying 
   
    WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: 
 * Malaysia NGV Sdn Bhd and Jeffa Holdings Sdn Bhd sign joint venture agreement for
regasification plant and 200 IGasStation at Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). 
 * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin attends special meeting with administrative and
diplomatic officers at Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) at 1000am (0200),
presents Malaysian Premier Literary Awards 2010/2011 at KL Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm
(0700), and launches the NSTP-Media Prima Disaster Fund at Sri Pentas, Petaling Jaya at 1700pm
(0900). 
 * Deputy Information, Communications and Culture Minister Joseph Salang attends Asean
International Film Festival & Awards at Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1015am (0215).  

     
  MARKET NEWS
 > Japan's Nikkei set to post best yearly gain since 2005        
 > US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds on House session, but off for 4th day 
 > TREASURIES-Bond prices climb as U.S. nears 'fiscal cliff'            
 > FOREX-Yen extends weakness; dollar slips as US fiscal talks eyed        
 > PRECIOUS-Gold up again but gains small as fiscal crisis hedge            
 > Oil eases as U.S. budget uncertainty drags on                    
 > Palm climbs to 5-week high on floods, demand outlook                
        
 MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
 > Indonesia to beef up tin export purity rules in 2013 -official 
 > Malaysia's Perodua spends $257 mln to boost car manufacturing 

     
