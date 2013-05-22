STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Affin Investment downgrades Alliance Financial Group

Affin Investment Bank downgraded Alliance Financial Group to “reduce” from “add”, saying the stock’s recent gains have hurt its valuations.

The investment bank left its target price for the stock unchanged at 4.78 ringgit per share, adding that the group’s prospects remain intact.

Alliance Financial shares were trading up 0.6 percent at 5.00 ringgit, while the benchmark composite index was up 0.33 percent at 1793.44.

10.03 am (0203 GMT)