May 22, 2013 / 2:21 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Affin Investment downgrades Alliance Financial Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Affin Investment Bank downgraded Alliance Financial Group to “reduce” from “add”, saying the stock’s recent gains have hurt its valuations.

The investment bank left its target price for the stock unchanged at 4.78 ringgit per share, adding that the group’s prospects remain intact.

Alliance Financial shares were trading up 0.6 percent at 5.00 ringgit, while the benchmark composite index was up 0.33 percent at 1793.44.

10.03 am (0203 GMT)

Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
