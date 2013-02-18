FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-RHB cuts APM Automotive fair value
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 18, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-RHB cuts APM Automotive fair value

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHB Research lowered its fair value on APM Automotive Holdings Bhd citing an “unspectacular” earnings forecast and a challenging short-term operational outlook.

The automotive component maker remains reliant on sales to domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and has been struggling to break into regional automotive markets, RHB said in a note on Monday.

The research house said it expected APM to report steady but unexciting results in the fourth quarter of its financial year ending December 2012, forecasting net profit to rise 10.5 percent on quarter but dipping 11.9 percent year-on-year.

RHB lowered its earnings estimates for APM by 18.3 percent to 123.8 million ringgit for 2013, and by 20.2 percent to 132.8 million ringgit for 2014, after cutting out the wider margins from the weaker Japanese yen and on assumption that APM’s customers will claw back gains going forward.

APM shares were untraded on the Malaysian benchmark stock index that was down 0.2 percent.

1019 (0219 GMT) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier; anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anuradha.raghu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.