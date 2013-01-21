FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga starts Astro with 'market perform'
January 21, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga starts Astro with 'market perform'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenanga Research initiated Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd with a “market perform” call, citing the company’s leading position and large cash reserve.

“We believe its leadership position has created significant entry barriers for any of its competitors,” said Kenanga in a research note on Monday.

Astro, which is Malaysia’s largest pay-TV operator with a 99 percent share of the market, will be able to meet high capital requirements given its cash reserve of 478 million ringgit and stable earnings, it said.

Astro raised 1.5 billion ringgit ($497.84 million) last year, Malaysia’s third-largest IPO in 2012. The company is controlled by Ananda Krishnan, the country’s second-richest man.

Astro fell 0.69 percent to a one-month low of 2.88 ringgit, while the benchmark composite index was down 0.68 percent.

0956 am (0156 GMT)

Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee; alzaquan.amerhamzah@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: alzaquan.amerhamzah.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net $1 = 3.0130 Malaysian ringgits

