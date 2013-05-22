STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-CIMB rises after strong Q1 earnings

Shares in CIMB Group Berhad, southeast Asia’s fifth-largest bank by assets, were up after its first quarter results came in higher than expected.

The bank reported late on Tuesday a 37 percent jump in net profit, boosted by asset sales, but remained cautious on its outlook.

In a research note on Wednesday, Kenanga Research stuck to its “outperform” call on the bank.

“The current share price is already near our Target price of 8.60 ringgit, offering little upside potential,” it said.

HwangDBS Vickers Research also left its recommendations on the stock unchanged, with a “maintain” call and a target price of 8.70 ringgit per share.

In a research note, HwangDBS said CIMB will likely face pressure from higher overheads in the full financial 2013, limiting its earnings growth.

CIMB shares were trading up 1.65 percent at 8.64 ringgit, while the benchmark composite index was up 0.33 percent at 1795.03.

1125 am (0303 GMT)

(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

*************************************************************** 10:18 22May13 RTRS-STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Affin Investment downgrades Alliance Financial Group

Affin Investment Bank downgraded Alliance Financial Group to “reduce” from “add”, saying the stock’s recent gains have hurt its valuations.

The investment bank left its target price for the stock unchanged at 4.78 ringgit per share, adding that the group’s prospects remain intact.

Alliance Financial shares were trading up 0.6 percent at 5.00 ringgit, while the benchmark composite index was up 0.33 percent at 1793.44. 10.03 am (0203 GMT)