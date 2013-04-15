FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Hwang DBS raises target price for Dayang Enterprise
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2013 / 2:31 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Hwang DBS raises target price for Dayang Enterprise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hwang DBS Vickers Research raised its target price for Dayang Enterprise Holdings to 4.00 ringgit per share from 2.95 ringgit on expectations the firm will win a large oil-and-gas-related contract.

Contracts for the 10-billion-ringgit Pan Malaysia hook-up commissioning project may be awarded soon, after delays in the first quarter, Hwang DBS said in a research note on Monday.

“We remain optimistic Dayang will clinch a substantial contract given its proven and recognised track record,” it added.

Hwang DBS sees Dayang as the strongest contender for the contract to be awarded by national oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad.

“Dayang has its own fleet of accommodation vessels which makes it more efficient operationally, compared to those that have to charter third-party vessels,” Hwang DBS added.

While Dayang has risen 40 percent so far this year, winning a large chunk of the contract will accelerate the firm’s growth over the next five years, it added.

At 1010 (0210 GMT) Dayang was trading up 3.29 percent at 3.45 ringgit per share, while the benchmark composite index was up 0.05 percent at 1699.45 points.

Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Sunil Nair; siva.sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Siva.sithraputhran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.