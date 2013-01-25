FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga starts covering DBB-Hicom with "outperform" call
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
January 25, 2013 / 3:51 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga starts covering DBB-Hicom with "outperform" call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenanga Research initiated coverage of DRB-Hicom Bhd with an “outperform” call and a target price of 3.45 ringgit per share, citing strong growth prospects for the firm’s car-making and property business.

“In our view, the stock is undervalued, underpriced and clearly under-appreciated,” Kenanga said in a research note on Friday.

There is strong growth potential for the company’s automotive business which makes Proton cars. The DRB-Hicom’s assembly contract with Volkswagen will also help, it said, adding that the firm’s property division will benefit from the huge land banks it holds.

“The group has always had a large development land bank with the hot ones now being in Iskandar, Johor and in Glenmarie, Klang Valley,” Kenanga said.

As of 1133 (0313 GMT) DRB-Hicom was unchanged at 2.60 ringgit per share while the benchmark index was up 0.14 percent at 1637.61.

Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran siva.sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by G.Ram Mohan; Reuters Messaging: Siva.sithraputhran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.