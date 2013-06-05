FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-HwangDBS starts Globetronics with "buy"
June 5, 2013 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-HwangDBS starts Globetronics with "buy"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HwangDBS Vickers Research started coverage on electronics manufacturer Globetronics Technology Berhad with a “buy” call, citing a bright sales outlook driven by the rising popularity of handheld devices.

“Its new products, proximity sensors, and the upcoming optical interface sensors which are mainly used in smartphones and tablets are expected to lift earnings for the next two years,” HwangDBS said in a note on Wednesday.

The research house set a target price of 3.00 ringgit per share for Globetronics, adding that despite raking in lower net profits compared to its main peers Unisem Berhad and Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad, the firm has been able to remain profitable.

HwangDBS said it expects Globetronics to notch a record net income of 51 million ringgit in financial year 2013, after hitting 38 million ringgit in 2000.

Shares in Globetronics rose 0.47 percent against the Malaysian benchmark stock index, which was nearly flat.

0953 (0153 GMT)

(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.comReuters Messaging: anuradha.raghu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

