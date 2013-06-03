STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-HwangDBS cuts Guan Chong to "fully valued"

HwangDBS Vickers Research cut its rating on cocoa processor Guan Chong Berhad to “fully valued” from “hold” on the back of a weak cocoa market outlook, which could pressure earnings.

Guan Chong’s first-quarter net profit plunged 33 percent on quarter as softer selling prices crimped gains and led to a squeeze in operating margins, HwangDBS said in a note on Monday.

“We expect Guan Chong’s earnings to remain under pressure as volatility in the cocoa market is expected to persist,” the research house said. It slashed its net income forecast for the financial years between 2013 and 2015 by 26-29 percent.

HwangDBS added that the stock could face selling pressures following its dismal results, and is “expected to underperform until there is clarity on the outlook of cocoa market.”

It also lowered its target price to 1.35 ringgit per share from 1.90 ringgit.

Shares in Guan Chong slid 3.8 percent, as against the Malaysian benchmark stock index which rose 0.1 percent.

