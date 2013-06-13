STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-MIDF raises Hartalega price target

MIDF Research raised its target price on shares of Hartalega Holdings Bhd to 5.85 ringgit from 5.19 after the world’s largest synthetic glove maker acquired land to build new factories.

Shares of Hartalega rose 0.95 percent to 6.36 ringgit, while the benchmark index fell 0.62 percent.

The company’s profit will improve from the 1.9 billion ringgit project to build six factories, although the impact on earnings will not be immediate, MIDF said in a report on Thursday. The brokerage maintained its “neutral” rating on Hartalega, which will complete the project in four years. .

“Due to the size of the project, we expect the company to leverage on the economies of scale of its production, and strengthen its position as a glove producer,” said MIDF.

