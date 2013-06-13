FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-MIDF raises Hartalega price target
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 13, 2013 / 1:50 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-MIDF raises Hartalega price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIDF Research raised its target price on shares of Hartalega Holdings Bhd to 5.85 ringgit from 5.19 after the world’s largest synthetic glove maker acquired land to build new factories.

Shares of Hartalega rose 0.95 percent to 6.36 ringgit, while the benchmark index fell 0.62 percent.

The company’s profit will improve from the 1.9 billion ringgit project to build six factories, although the impact on earnings will not be immediate, MIDF said in a report on Thursday. The brokerage maintained its “neutral” rating on Hartalega, which will complete the project in four years. .

“Due to the size of the project, we expect the company to leverage on the economies of scale of its production, and strengthen its position as a glove producer,” said MIDF.

0932 (0132 GMT) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.