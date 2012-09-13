FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga downgrades property sector
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 13, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga downgrades property sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kenanga Research downgraded Malaysian property stocks to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’ as the upcoming Budget 2013 may bring fresh measures to curb speculations in the property market.

An increase in real property gains tax is more likely than a hike in stamp duty and that either measure may prompt knee-jerk selling of property stocks, it said in a note on Thursday.

Kenanga downgraded its call on UEM Land Holdings to ‘market perform’ from ‘outperform’ and cut Hunza Properties to ‘underperform’ from ‘market perform’.

It said the delay in property launches at UEM Land may dent market expectations of the developer’s sales, while the lack of sizeable launches may hurt Hunza.

Kenanga’s pick for the sector is UOA Development because of the company’s strong net dividend yields and its ability to meet its dividend commitments.

At 1004 (0204 GMT), UEM Land was up 1.83 percent at 1.68 ringgit per share, Hunza was untraded at 1.48 ringgit per share and UOA Development was up 3.16 percent at 1.63 ringgit per share. Malaysia’s benchmark composite index was up 0.35 percent at 1,619.45.

Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur; siva.sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.