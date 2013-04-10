FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-RHB cuts target price on Malaysia Building Society
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 2:06 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-RHB cuts target price on Malaysia Building Society

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHB Research cut its target price on Malaysia Building Society Bhd to 3.05 ringgit from 3.15 after the lender’s biggest shareholder expanded its share base by converting warrants.

The Employees Provident Fund converted 331.7 million warrants, raising its stake to 69.9 percent from 62.2 percent, RHB said in a report on Wednesday.

This may dilute the company’s earnings per share by 18 percent this year, said RHB.

“While our new fair value suggests a limited upside, Malaysia Building Society’s attractive loan and deposit campaigns, as well as the company’s auto loans tie-up, may give rise to some pleasant surprises in the future,” it added.

The brokerage maintained a ‘buy’ call on the stock.

The stock was unchanged at 2.73 ringgit as of 0940am (0140GMT), while the benchmark index was up 0.14 percent.

0942 (0142 GMT) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.