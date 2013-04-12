STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-HwangDBS raises AEON Credit target price

HwangDBS Vickers Research raised its target price for lender AEON Credit Service (M) Bhd to 16.10 ringgit from 11.30 ringgit, saying it expects a strong loan growth supported by the company’s personal and vehicle financing.

“We expect Aeon Credit to deliver record earnings this year, with the loan book growing 54 percent to 2.3 billion,” said HwangDBS in a report on Friday. The brokerage maintained a ‘hold’ rating on the company’s shares.

Aeon Credit will benefit from revised salaries in the lower-income group, as well as the company’s larger distribution from its branch expansion, HwangDBS said.

Shares of the company were down 0.42 percent at 14.38 ringgit at 1044am (0244 GMT) while the benchmark index was up 0.2 percent.

1046 (0246 GMT) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)