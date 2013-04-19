FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga raises Bursa Malaysia target price
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2013 / 1:21 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga raises Bursa Malaysia target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenanga Research raised its target price for stock exchange operator Bursa Malaysia Bhd to 7.20 ringgit from 6.95 ringgit, saying it expects the equity market to improve as the uncertainty over the country’s upcoming elections lessens.

“We believe that the uncertainties over the general election should gradually ebb,” said Kenanga in a report on Friday. The brokerage maintained a “market perform” call on Bursa Malaysia shares.

“We believe the market could be in the midst of pricing in an improved equity market scenario,” it added.

Average trading volume on the stock exchange has declined 48.5 percent in the first quarter ended March. 31, Kenanga said. Moreover, revenue earned from new listings declined 8 percent from last year.

Shares of Bursa Malaysia were up 0.28 percent at 7.2 ringgit at 0910am (0110GMT) while the benchmark index gained 0.17 percent.

0911 (0111 GMT) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.