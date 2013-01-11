FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Affin raises price target for Genting Plantations
January 11, 2013 / 2:31 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Affin raises price target for Genting Plantations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Affin Investment Bank raised its price target for Genting Plantations Bhd to 8.12 ringgit per share from 7.59 ringgit, citing rising crop production from the company’s Indonesian estates.

Genting’s overall palm oil production is expected to rise 15 percent in the financial year 2013, Affin said in a research note on Friday.

However, higher wages will push up the cost of production, it added.

“Going forward, cost of fertilisers and fuel are relatively stable but labour cost is expected to increase by 7-8 percent after the implementation of a minimum wage policy in Malaysia and increase of as much as 39 percent in the Indonesian minimum wage,” it said.

Affin maintained its ‘reduce’ call on the stock and noted that at current levels around 8.90 ringgit per share, Genting Plantations is trading at an unattractive price to earnings ratio.

Genting Plantations was down 0.09 ringgit at 8.86 ringgit per share while the KLSE benchmark composite index was up 4.83 points at 1689.36

1012 (0212 GMT)

Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Jijo Jacob; siva.sithraputhran.thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Mesaging: siva.sithraputhran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

