FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Hong Leong cuts IHH to hold
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 14, 2013 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Hong Leong cuts IHH to hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hong Leong Investment Bank downgraded IHH Healthcare Bhd to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ after Asia’s largest hospital operator called off an acquisition plan.

The stock had been fully valued and offered limited upside, having reached an all-time high of 3.48 ringgit last November, Hong Leong said in a report on Monday.

IHH terminated the acquisition of a 65 percent interest in Turkey-based Jinemed Saglik Hizmetleri, which had a hospital and medical centre under its portfolio.

Hong Leong lowered its target price for IHH to 3.45 ringgit from 3.49. “Although we felt slightly negative, the impact on IHH is very minimal and we remain confident on its regional expansion,” said Hong Leong.

Shares of IHH rose 0.29 percent to 3.46 ringgit as of 1034 am (0234). IHH has gained 7.81 percent in the past three months, despite last reporting a 47 percent drop in its net profit for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 due to seasonal factors.

$1 = 3.0290 ringgit Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.