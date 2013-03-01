FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Affin Investment cuts KPJ Healthcare to 'add'
March 1, 2013 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Affin Investment cuts KPJ Healthcare to 'add'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Affin Investment Bank downgraded its call on KPJ Healthcare Bhd , Malaysia’s largest private healthcare provider, to “add” from “buy” after shares of the company appreciated over 18 percent in the past year.

“We continue to like KPJ for its sound fundamentals, ongoing expansion plans and undemanding valuation when compared to its peer, IHH Healthcare Bhd,” said Affin in a report on Friday. The brokerage maintained a target price of 6.44 ringgit for KPJ.

KPJ reported on Thursday that core net profit for its financial year ended Dec. 31 grew 19.8 percent to 141 million ringgit due to improved capacity, said Affin.

However, the earnings were 8.7 percent lower than consensus, as the opening of a new hospital caused higher operating and start-up costs for KPJ, said Affin.

Shares of KPJ fell 0.34 percent to 5.81 ringgit, while the benchmark index rose 0.06 percent.

1019 (0219GMT)

(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

0954 STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA- Affin Investment cuts Genting Malaysia to ‘add’

Affin Investment Bank lowered its call on Genting Malaysia Bhd to “add” from “buy” due to the gaming group’s higher promotional expenses to lure punters to its hilltop casino and the absence of overseas M&A opportunities.

The downgrade comes after Genting Malaysia posted lacklustre fourth-quarter profits of 420.3 million ringgit, down 1.5 percent from a year ago.

Affin, however, kept its target price of 4.00 ringgit on the stock, saying it offers strong domestic earnings base and balance sheet as well as attractive valuations given that it is the cheapest gaming stock in Southeast Asia.

Genting Malaysia shares dropped 1.35 percent to 3.66 ringgit, while the Malaysian benchmark stock index was mostly unchanged.

0928 (0128 GMT)

Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Jijo Jacob

