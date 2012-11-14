FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga downgrades SEG International
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 14, 2012 / 3:31 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga downgrades SEG International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenanga Research downgraded SEG International Berhad to ‘market perform’ from ‘outperform’ to reflect the higher education firm’s increased staff costs and changed dividend policy.

SEG International’s staff costs have risen more than expected and its number of new students is growing slowly, Kenanga said in a note on Wednesday.

The research house viewed the new discretionary dividend policy as unfavourable, saying “we believe that the group will gear up its existing net cash position at the expense of a higher dividend payout going forward.”

At 1120 (0220 GMT), SEG International was down 0.51 percent at 1.97 ringgit, while the KLSE composite index was up 0.01 percent at 1637.82 points.

Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu; siva.sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.