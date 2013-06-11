STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga lowers Star Publications to "market perform"

Kenanga Research lowered its call on Star Publications Berhad to “market perform” from “outperform”, but said the media company’s attractive dividend yield could “provide shelter in uncertain periods”.

“The group’s share price has improved by 16 percent over the past one month. With the current share price just 2.1 percent away from our target price, we are downgrading our recommendation on the stock to a market perform,” Kenanga said in a note on Tuesday.

It maintained its target price of 2.87 ringgit on Star.

Kenanga added that the group is planning to expand its radio station portfolio and also ink several partnerships with global digital media players over the next few months.

Shares in Star were unchanged at 2.81 ringgit as of 0153 GMT, against the Malaysian benchmark stock index that gained 0.15 percent.

0953 (0153 GMT) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Supriya Kurane) (anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters Messaging:anuradha.raghu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)