FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga lowers Star Publications to "market perform"
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
June 11, 2013 / 2:02 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga lowers Star Publications to "market perform"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenanga Research lowered its call on Star Publications Berhad to “market perform” from “outperform”, but said the media company’s attractive dividend yield could “provide shelter in uncertain periods”.

“The group’s share price has improved by 16 percent over the past one month. With the current share price just 2.1 percent away from our target price, we are downgrading our recommendation on the stock to a market perform,” Kenanga said in a note on Tuesday.

It maintained its target price of 2.87 ringgit on Star.

Kenanga added that the group is planning to expand its radio station portfolio and also ink several partnerships with global digital media players over the next few months.

Shares in Star were unchanged at 2.81 ringgit as of 0153 GMT, against the Malaysian benchmark stock index that gained 0.15 percent.

0953 (0153 GMT) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Supriya Kurane) (anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters Messaging:anuradha.raghu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.