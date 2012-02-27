Med Crude-Sellers push up Urals but margins weak

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sellers pushed up differentials on Russian Urals crude on Monday due to a smaller than expected export programme in March but buyers remained sidleline due to weaker refining margins. The schedule showed Russia's largest oil port of Primorsk would load 5.8 million tonnes in March, up from 5.4 million tonnes in February, only slightly up on a barrel per day basis. Novorossiisk on the Black Sea will export 3.415 million tonnes or some 90,000 barrels per day higher than in February. Although the overall export in March showed some increase from February, traders said the increase was smaller than expected. "This preliminary schedule for Primorsk is very slim. People had expected a much bigger schedule of over 6 million especially because the launch of Ust Luga had been postponed again," said a trader with a major. Reuters refining margin model showed a refinery in the Mediterranean made a loss of $1.24-$1.32 by refining a barrel of Urals on Monday. The model is a rough indicator and it does not apply for all the refineries. The preliminary schedule also shows the Siberian Light export in March from Tuapse was set at 200,000 tonnes in 3 cargoes from Rosneft, Gazpromneft and Russneft. URALS * In Public trading window, Vitol offered 140,000 tonnes of Urals for March 9-13 loading at dated Brent minus 30 cents per barrel. Traders said the level was much higher than where they expect the current market to be and buyers did not emerge. * On Friday, Statoil bought a Urals cargo from Vitol in Northwest Europe at dated minus 90 cents for March 5-9. TENDERS * Traders said Turkish oil firm Tpao awarded its tender to sell Azeri Light at dated Brent plus $4.10 a barrel to a Mediterranean buyer. This was not confirmed by the companies. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)