Med Crude-Urals stable, Azeri eases

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude was steady on Wednesday as the market awaited results of a big tender to sell by top Russian producer Rosneft, while Azeri Light eased slightly because of a speedy return to the market of rival Libyan oil. Rosneft issued a tender to sell seven cargoes from Primorsk loading on March 16-17, 18-19, 19-20, 21-22, 22-23 and 23-24, and the tender closed on Wednesday with results due later this week. There were no bids or offers for Urals in the Platts public window on Wednesday, traders said. Market participants have said a relatively short export schedule for Primorsk on the Baltic for March could support prices for the Russian grade. In the Mediterranean, loadings are quite generous for March, but one trader with a refiner said on Wednesday prices could be supported because some plants were due to finish turnarounds soon. However, a trader with a bank said that after a rally in Brent futures and a steep decline in refining margins in recent weeks, refiners will have to make unplanned run cuts in the near future. In light grades, traders said market talks was that Statoil had sold a cargo to Exxon at dated Brent plus $3.55 a barrel, some 50 cents weaker than previous price indications. Traders said the weakness of the grade could be explained by a speedy come back of Libyan oil output and weakening refining margins. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London and Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow, editing by Jane Baird)