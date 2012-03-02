Med Crude-Shell's Urals March dominance to ease

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude was flat on Friday after a week of weakness when values were hit by falling refining margins, while tenders awarded by Russian producers signalled an easing of Shell's dominance in the market. In the Platts window, Socar offered an Azeri Light cargo at dated Brent plus $3.25 a barrel but found no bidders, traders said. It was 25 cents weaker than prices earlier in the week. Trader Gunvor offered a cargo of Urals in the Baltic at dated Brent minus 85 cents, lower than price indications earlier in the week. "Margins have been killed this week by a flat price (futures) rally and horrible backwardation. If backwardation flattens a bit, then we may see some improvement in demand, but otherwise people will start cutting refining runs," one trader said. In tender news, top Russian oil firm Rosneft sold four cargoes of Urals to BP for March lifting from Primorsk, while rival major Shell took three, traders said. Shell has been a dominant player in the Urals market in recent months, often snapping up almost all volumes at tenders of Rosneft and Surgut. Also on Friday, Surgut sold March 18-19 cargo to Glencore, a March 21-22 cargo to Total and two to Statoil loading March 24-25 and 25-26. Prices were cited by traders at dated Brent minus 60-80 cents, but that could not be confirmed. Statoil will emerge with at least eight cargoes of Urals from Primorsk in March, given that it also has a term contract with Rosneft. Glencore is estimated to market five cargoes. Three Azeri cargoes loading in March were still unsold, traders said. "The Med market is long in general, and distillates are getting weaker," a trader said. Egypt's EGPC tendered to buy sour crude for May-December. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Jane Baird)