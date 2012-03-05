Med Crude-Urals steady, Saudi OSPs may support

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude was steady on Monday with negative refining margins depressing the appetite for the grade of the world's largest oil producer. Traders said there was no public activity in Urals, Azeri Light or CPC Blend although a number of March cargoes still remained unsold. "People are waiting for tenders on Urals," a trader with a major said. Polish refiner PKN was heard having awarded a Urals tender to Glencore. Levels could not be confirmed. "I think Urals is at the same levels in the Med," a major Urals buyer said. Saudi Aramco's increased official selling prices for Asia and also slightly raised Sidi Kerir prices for Europe for Arab Light and Extra Light grades. The move might be reflecting movements in the regional benchmarks and also shows that higher prices have yet to bring demand destruction. "I think Saudis OSPs are quite strong so it might be positive for Urals," he said. Uruguay's state run oil firm Ancap has issued a tender to buy crude oil for relatively prompt delivery, traders said on Monday. Ancap is seeking crude oil with API gravity between 26 and 46, which can be any grades from heavy to light. The firm is seeking oil for April 5-9 arrival, they said. They said Ancap often buys Russian sour Urals crude in tenders. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)