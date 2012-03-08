Med Crude-Urals fall to lowest since early January

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russian sour Urals crude slid on Thursday to its lowest level since early January as poor refining margins cut demand from refiners. In the Platts window, Litasco offered a 80,000 tonne, March 18-22 cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $1.70 per barrel, some 25 cents lower than offers on Wednesday. Tenergy offered the same volume for March 22-26 at dated minus $1.15 a barrel. The Litasco offer was the lowest since early January when Urals fell sharply on worries that the closure of refiner Petroplus would drastically reduce demand for crude. Since then Urals has recovered and even traded at a premium to dated Brent on fears of a loss of Iranian supplies due to international sanctions. The stand-off between the West and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme has also pushed oil futures sharply up, weakening refining margins and forcing refineries to bring forward their spring maintenance plans. In light grades, Azeri Light loading for the Baku-Ceyhan pipeline were set at 22.05 million barrels or 735,00 barrels per day for April, down from 23.15 million barrels, or 747,000 bpd in March. The grade has also been under pressure in the last weeks due to a speedy return of Libyan output and weak refining margins. Rosneft awarded a March 18-19 Urals cargo in the Baltic to BP at around dated Brent minus $2.0-$2.1 per barrel, traders said. In a potentially bearish news for Urals, Iraq steeply cut its official selling prices for Europe for its Basra Light and Kirkuk grades. Iraq is offering Basra for Europe in April at dated minus $4.15, some $1.6 weaker than in March, and Kirkuk at dated minus $2.25, some $1 a barrel weaker than in March. Early April cargoes of Saharan Blend are believed to be sold out, traders said pegging prices at around dated Brent plus $1.15-$1.30, with values boosted by healthy naphtha cracks. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone, Gleb Gorodyankin,; editing by William Hardy)