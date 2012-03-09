Med Crude-Urals stronger in Baltic, ease in Med

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Russian sour Urals crude strengthened in the Baltic and eased slightly in the Mediterranean on Friday with traders saying levels might improve next week as easing premiums of prompt barrels could help drag refining margins out of the negative territory. "All the arbs are open and dated Brent down the curve is coming back, so margins should be as well. It makes sense to run Urals," said a trader with a major. "The structure of Brent is improving so we are really hoping things will get better next week," said a trader in Azeri Light. In the Platts window, BP bid for Urals in the Baltic at the end of March at dated minus $1.60 a barrel, some 40 cents stronger than price indications earlier this week, traders said. In the Mediterranean, trader Tenergy offered a 80,000-tonne cargo for March 22-26 delivery at dated Brent minus $1.85, some 15 cents weaker than an offer by rival Litasco on Thursday, traders said. The Tenergy offer was the lowest since early January when Urals fell sharply on worries that the closure of refiner Petroplus would drastically reduce demand for crude. Since then Urals has recovered and even traded at a premium to dated Brent on fears of a loss of Iranian supplies due to international sanctions. The stand-off between the West and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme has also pushed oil futures sharply up, weakening refining margins and forcing refineries to bring forward their spring maintenance plans. Russian state oil company Rosneft issued its semi-annual jumbo crude tender from April to October, which will likely attract more bidders amid an expected cut in Iranian crude supply cuts, traders said on Friday. Trafigura sold end-March CPC at around dated Brent minus 80 cents, some 30 cents weaker than previous price indications. TPAO issued a tender to sell Azeri Light, offering 600,000 barrels for loading on April 3-4 from Supsa and the same volume for April 14-16 from Ceyhan. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone, Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jason Neely)