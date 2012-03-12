FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Med Crude-Urals falls to 10-week low
March 12, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 6 years

Med Crude-Urals falls to 10-week low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Russian sour Urals crude
traded at steeper discounts on Monday, with levels falling to
the lowest level in about 10 weeks, as refining margins remained
negative in the past two weeks. 	
    	
    URALS	
    * Tenergy continued to offer an 80,000-tonne cargo for March
22-26 in the Mediterranean, selling it to Glencore at Dated
Brent minus $1.95 a barrel. Reuters data showed the level was
the lowest since early January.	
    * Eni bid for the same size of Urals cargo for March
30-April 3 at dated minus $1.90 a barrel, suggesting the Urals
market is in contango.	
    * BP, which bid for Urals in Northwest Europe last week, did
not appear in the market on Monday.	
    	
    TENDERS	
    * The semi-annual crude tender from Russian state oil
company Rosneft closed on Monday. The results have not
yet emerged.	
    * The tender is for the six months from April to October,
which will likely attract more bidders amid an expected cut in
Iranian crude supply cuts. 	
    * TPAO's tender to sell Azeri Light will close later this
week.	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)

