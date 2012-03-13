FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Med Crude-Urals weakens as refining margins weak
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 13, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 6 years ago

Med Crude-Urals weakens as refining margins weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Differentials on Russian
sour Urals crude fell in Northwest Europe on Tuesday due to a
lack of buying interest amid weak refining margins across
Europe, traders said.	
    	
    URALS	
    * BP offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals for March 31-April 4
loading at dated Brent minus $1.75 a barrel in Northwest Europe,
without finding a buyer. The level was about 10 to 20 cents
lower than Monday's assessment.	
        	
    IRAN OSP	
    * Iran has lowered April official selling prices (OSPs) for
most of its crude oil to Europe, while raising them for Asia,
trade sources said on Tuesday. 	
	
    TENDERS	
    * The result of the semi-annual crude tender from Russian
state oil company Rosneft is expected to be released
later this week. 	
    * Tunisian state oil firm Etap has issued two tenders to
offer crude oil for April loading, traders said on Tuesday. Etap
is offering Rhemoura and Zarzaitine. Both tenders will close on
Wednesday. 	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.