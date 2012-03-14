Med Crude-Baltic grade tumbles on weak margins

GENEVA, March 14 (Reuters) - Differentials on Russian crude in the Baltic fell sharply on Wednesday on the back of poor refining margins and indications of higher Russian exports from Gdansk in March. Although the Baltic grade has not traded in recent sessions, Reuters data showed the level was nearly $1 below the previous assessment. "There's bad margins, refinery maintenance and economic run cuts. It's not bullish," said a trader. Urals in the Mediterranean was steady, and traders reported no discussion for sweet grades. URALS * Glencore sold a 100,000 tonne cargo to Vitol at dated minus $2.75 a barrel for loading from either Primorsk or Gdansk March 26-30. * In the Mediterranean, Eni bid for an 80,000 tonne cargo at dated minus $2 a barrel for loading end-March to April 3, before withdrawing. This was little changed from the previous assessment. EXPORTS * Traders may divert up to 300,000 tonnes of Urals crude to the Baltic port of Gdansk in March from German and Polish refineries, which are suffering from a glut of oil and weak refining margins, traders said on Wednesday. * Market participants also say the companies were in a rush to sell extra barrels before a rise in export duty starting from April 1, when the fee would be increased by around 12 percent to close to a record high. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jane Baird)